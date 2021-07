Icon Park is opening two record-breaking attractions in December

click to enlarge Image via ICON Park/Facebook

Sling Shot and Drop Tower during construction.

Icon Park is getting ready to open two record-breaking rides in December: the world's largest tallest drop tower and largest slingshot. As we previously reported , both of the new attractions will go on an empty lot on the southwest side of Icon Park. They will join StarFlyer, the world's tallest swing ride. The names of these thrilling attractions aren't quite as ground-breaking as their size: the Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Free Fall.But dull names won't matter to guests riding the 300-foot tall ride that launches guests 450 feet above the ground at speeds of up to 100 mph. The Free Fall towers over the Slingshot at 430 feet tall. . The ride will rotate and tilt forward getting the wild riders an amazing view of I-Drive.