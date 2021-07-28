VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Rollins' Cornell Fine Arts Museum to move to downtown Winter Park with a new name this fall

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CORNELL FINE ARTS MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Cornell Fine Arts Museum
Rollins College's Cornell Fine Arts Museum is set to move to a new location in downtown Winter Park in September, expanding its exhibition and taking on a new name, according to a press release from the museum. 

The new Rollins Museum of Art will be located one block off Park Avenue, standing right across from The Alfond Inn, where part of Rollin's contemporary art collection is already exhibited.

Cornell Director Dr. Ena Heller told the Orlando Weekly that the new endeavor will give the museum a larger platform and more visibility.



The new installations, featuring larger galleries, an auditorium and a cafe, will also include an education center with programs for students K-12 and several study rooms for college students. These rooms will allow more students to have access to part of the museum's collection for class activities, seminars, and research, according to Heller

Heller added that the expansion will make learning accessible for the public, something she said was necessary as Cornell is the only academic art museum in the greater Orlando area.

"We serve not only the Rollins faculty and students but we also work increasingly with students from UCF and Valencia [College]," Heller said. "We want to establish the new museum as an important resource for the other colleges and universities in our area that do not have their own museum."


Winter Park spokeswoman Clarissa Howard said the new building will contribute to the city's vision of being a center of "culture and heritage" while gifting something invaluable to residents.

"Within 10 square miles we have over 17 non-profit arts & culture organizations in our city limits," Howard said. “This new Rollins Museum of Art will add to our already diverse cultural amenities."

According to a press release announcing the move, Cornell's visitor count has more than quadrupled over the last decade. The museum's new location is expected aid this trend while keeping a close connection to Rollins.

“The Rollins Museum of Art can, and will, serve a wider and more diverse community, while at the same time emphasizing its unique characteristics as the only teaching museum in greater Orlando, embodying our college’s mission and values,” said Rollins College President Grant Cornwell in a press release. 

Visitors will be able to visit exhibitions at no cost all year long. More information on Cornell's summer events can be found on its website.


