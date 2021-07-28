VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida asks judge to toss Norwegian Cruise lawsuit against state's vaccine passport ban

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Norwegian Cruise Lines/Facebook

With a hearing scheduled next week, attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration are asking a federal judge to reject arguments by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings that a state ban on so-called “vaccine passports” is unconstitutional.

The state’s attorneys on Tuesday filed a 28-page document contending that U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams should turn down Norwegian’s request for a preliminary injunction against the vaccine-passport ban.



The ban, a priority of DeSantis, prevents businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Norwegian filed the lawsuit July 13, saying the ban would prevent it from carrying out a plan to require passengers to be vaccinated.

In the document Tuesday, the state’s attorneys wrote that Florida has exercised its “sovereign power” in banning vaccine passports and refuted the cruise line’s constitutional arguments.

Related Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to fight to have cruise restrictions overturned (again)
Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to fight to have cruise restrictions overturned (again)
By Tom Urban and Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida
Blogs

“The state of Florida has been in the vanguard of protecting its most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19 while at the same time seeking to protect Floridians from the unprecedented intrusion into personal liberties that the pandemic has sparked,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “Exercising its sovereign authority through its traditional police power of safeguarding public health, safety and the economic well-being of its citizens, the Florida governor and Legislature have determined that businesses in the state should be prohibited from denying service to customers who decline to provide documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination —- so-called ‘vaccination passports’ —- or post-COVID-19 recovery.”

But in the lawsuit, Norwegian said it is scheduled to resume sailing Aug. 15 and that “one anomalous, misguided intrusion (the vaccine passport ban) threatens to spoil NCLH’s (Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’) careful planning and force it to cancel or hobble upcoming cruises, thereby imperiling and impairing passengers’ experiences and inflicting irreparable harm of vast dimensions.”

“The upshot places NCLH in an impossible dilemma as it prepares to set sail from Florida: NCLH will find itself either on the wrong side of health and safety and the operative federal legal framework, or else on the wrong side of Florida law,” the lawsuit said.

The cruise industry shut down in March 2020 after high-profile outbreaks of COVID-19 on ships early in the pandemic. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October issued what is known as a “conditional sailing order” that included a phased approach to resuming cruising during the pandemic, with ship operators needing to meet a series of requirements.

DeSantis in April issued an executive order banning businesses, including cruise ships, from requiring proof of vaccination from customers. The Legislature later approved a bill that placed the ban in state law.

Related Florida's new law banning 'vaccine passports' carves out exemptions for healthcare industry
Florida's new law banning 'vaccine passports' carves out exemptions for healthcare industry
By Christine Sexton, News Service of Florida
Blogs

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, backed by DeSantis, filed a lawsuit challenging the CDC’s conditional sailing order. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday sided with the state in June and issued a preliminary injunction against the conditional sailing order.

Williams, who is based in Miami, is scheduled Aug. 6 to hear arguments in Norwegian’s request for an injunction against the vaccine-passport ban. The named defendant in the lawsuit is state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, a DeSantis appointee.

Norwegian has raised a series of constitutional issues in the lawsuit, including that the ban conflicts with federal law and regulations and, as a result, is “preempted.” Also, the cruise line has contended the ban violates the First Amendment and what is known as the “dormant Commerce Clause” of the U.S. Constitution.

In its preemption argument, for example, Norwegian pointed to its efforts to meet CDC requirements to resume cruises. As part of that process, it told the CDC that at least 95 percent of passengers and 95 percent of crew members on cruises out of Miami would be fully vaccinated.

“Florida’s ban … prohibits NCLH from requiring its customers to provide documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination to gain access to, entry upon or service from NCLH’s cruise ships in Florida,” the lawsuit said. “Florida’s ban, by prohibiting NCLH from obtaining vaccination documentation from its passengers, makes it impossible or inordinately difficult for NCLH to satisfy the option created by CDC of resuming sailing in U.S. waters if NCLH can verify that 95% of its crew and 95% of its passengers are fully vaccinated prior to sailing.”

But in the document filed Tuesday, the state’s attorneys pointed to the injunction that Merryday issued against CDC restrictions in the conditional sailing order. Also, the lawyers wrote that other cruise lines met CDC requirements through an option known as conducting “simulated” voyages, which involve testing COVID-19 preparedness. The state alleged that Norwegian could have used that option but didn’t for competitive reasons.

“Norwegian’s case, therefore, is not about public health but rather about a business decision it has made in an apparent attempt to reduce costs and distinguish the company from its competitors, including by promising its passengers that it would be sailing with fully vaccinated ships (not even suggested by any CDC guidance),” the state’s attorneys wrote. “Norwegian’s profitability does not override Florida’s sovereign decision to protect its citizens’ personal liberties, health and privacy through (the vaccine passport ban).”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-mask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to updated CDC school guidelines Read More

  2. Matt Gaetz's future in-law calls him a 'pedophile', says he tried to set her up with older men when she was 19 Read More

  3. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene's press conference on Capitol rioters shut down by protesters Read More

  4. Tallahassee billboards draw line between Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation and Governor Ron DeSantis Read More

  5. Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 cases as some Central Florida positivity rates top 20 percent Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation