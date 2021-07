Steely Dan announce two-night greatest-hits stand set for Orlando in October

click image Photo courtesy Steelydan.com

Donald Fagen, last Dan standing

Arch classic-rock outliers Steely Dan on Monday announced a North American tour set to start in a whiplash-inducing two months and — hold on to your necks — there's a two-night stand in Orlando penciled in.Steely Dan, now led solely by founding member Donald Fagen after the passing of creative foil Walter Becker in 2017, rolled out the itinerary for their "Absolutely Normal" tour bright and early this morning. The 28-date tour kicks off in Florida in early October, and right after a Miami residency heads into Orlando for two nights at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 12-13.This will be Fagen's first time in town since a 2017 solo show with his Nightflyers."Concertgoers can expect a hefty draft of the inimitable Steely Dan sonic experience this summer, showcasing selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary five-decade plus catalog as well as Fagen’s masterpiece,," promised the band in a press statement. Sounds like a good deal to us.Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Dr. Phil.