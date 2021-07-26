VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, July 26, 2021

More Orlando restaurants are now offering higher wages and employee benefits

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DHARMA FINE VITTLES/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Dharma Fine Vittles/Instagram

A post-pandemic squeeze is forcing restaurants that have long relied on underpaid labor to reevaluate their practices. Throughout Orlando, ownership groups like Harp and Cork are responding to the pressure by raising wages and adding benefits.

The Harp and Cork Southern Hospitality Group announced in a news release that employees across their six area restaurants would receive a starting pay of $15 an hour and expanded benefits like paid vacation time.



“The pandemic took a toll on each and every one of us,”  said group founder Shaun Noonan. “We discovered just how fragile we all are and the importance to support one another – especially if we want to succeed."

In addition to the raise, workers at Eola General, Market on South, Oak Flame Pizza, Curate, Dixie Dharma, and the Vegan Hot Dog Cart in Orlando will be eligible for vacation time after six months of employment, performance bonuses, and a 401K plan that the group expects to launch in one month.

The new initiative also includes management mentorship, education reimbursement, as well as, certifications. The group will also focus on providing mental and physical health to all employees within three months, and a wellness program scheduled for later this year.

In recent months, Orlando restaurants have raised wages as they struggled to find new hires in the post-pandemic economy. Maxine's on Shine put together a package to attract new applicants, yet owners had trouble filling the vacancies.


