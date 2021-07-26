VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, July 26, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida rep. Anthony Sabatini calls for presidential election audit of Orange County, among others

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, is attorney in a case challenging the mask ordinance. - PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via News Service of Florida
  • State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, is attorney in a case challenging the mask ordinance.

In spite of Donald Trump's victory in Florida during the 2020 presidential election, Mar-A-Lago sycophant and Lake County representative Anthony Sabatini is calling for an audit of Florida's five most-populous counties.

Sabatini is asking for an audit of the vote in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Orange counties. The five counties Sabatini is scrutinizing are all Democratic Party strongholds and Sabatini's list notably doesn't include his own county.



“A full forensic audit of the five counties must be done immediately. Florida voters’ confidence in our elections is at an all-time low. Disturbing revelations in Arizona, Georgia, and other states make clear that the Secretary of State needs to do more than attempt to secure future elections," he shared in a statement. "They must also look back and ensure that laws already on the books were followed in previous elections. This is a non-partisan issue and is a necessary step in ensuring voter confidence in future elections. I am urging the Secretary of State and the local supervisors of elections in the five counties to begin this process immediately."

Sabatini, a noted enthusiast for blackface, spoke at an anti-vax rally earlier this year. He challenged Lake County's mask mandate in court. As Florida rushes headlong into a new coronavirus surge, the only thing worth re-examining is whether or not he has any of his constituents' best interests at heart.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

