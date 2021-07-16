VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 16, 2021

Bloggytown

Matt Gaetz spends tons of money on Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, Roger Stone as sex trafficking scandal looms

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

There's no question that Matt Gaetz hangs out in some unseemly circles. So, it makes a good bit of sense that the Florida congressman would reach out to some less-than-stellar names as a sex trafficking scandal hangs over his head.

Gaetz's financial disclosure report revealed that the House Rep. is blowing through money, including payments to MAGA-affiliated consultant Roger Stone and the former lawyer of Jeffrey Epstein.



Gaetz's campaign paid $15,000 to Stone in three separate payments of $5,000. All of the payments were marked for "strategic consulting." Beyond that, Gaetz paid $25,000 to Marc Fernich Law Offices for legal services. That firm has represented several unsavory characters, including the drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, sex trafficker Epstein and the leader of the infamous NXIVM cult.

Related Matt Gaetz campaign's financial report show Florida Republican scrambling to spin sex trafficking investigation scandal
Roger Stone, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Joel Greenberg
Matt Gaetz campaign's financial report show Florida Republican scrambling to spin sex trafficking investigation scandal
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Gaetz's spending on legal services between April and June amounted to more than five times the congressman had spent on lawyers in the last three years. The Daily Beast reported that Gaetz is spending more than he's raising: $1.95 million in expenses compared to $1.44 million in funds.

More than half of Gaetz's overall expenditures went to Logan Circle Group, media strategists who were hired by the Gaetz campaign after the story of his sex trafficking investigation first broke. The Daily Beast noted that the firm has very few employees, but a Logan Circle representative said there was nothing to see in their payday.

“Four months into a fake scandal cooked up by a corporate media who should be—and will be—apologizing for their conduct towards Rep. Gaetz, they are now ‘reporting’ on financial expenses incurred as a result of their own smear campaigns,” the spokesperson said. “If we were them, we’d be worried about our own financial liabilities having repeatedly libelled and lied.”

Gaetz's spokesperson Harlan Hill told the Tampa Bay Times that there was nothing untoward about their expenditures.

"Our (Federal Election Commission) filings speak for themselves,” Hill said. “Despite an endless stream of lies from the media, Congressman Gaetz continues to be among the most prodigious fundraisers in Congress and is the only Republican who doesn’t accept donations from federal lobbyists or PACs. He thanks his tens of thousands of donors and promises to always fight for them.”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks Cuban military to overthrow government Read More

  2. Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando shares lineup for 10th anniversary festival Read More

  3. RusTeak closes College Park location, moves into Thornton Park's Menagerie Eatery Read More

  4. Clearwater Police capture shocking photos of lightning striking popular beach Read More

  5. Florida Board of Education approves new curriculum touting 'American exceptionalism' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation