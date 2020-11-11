HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Bloggytown

Flying cars in Orlando? The first U.S. 'air taxi' hub is coming to Lake Nona by 2025

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LILIUM
  • Photo courtesy Lilium
Move over, I-4 Ultimate – the skies over Orlando may very well look like The Jetsons in a few years.

A new partnership between Tavistock Development Company, the city of Orlando and Lillium Aviation, Inc. is moving forward with a plan to bring a "high-speed, electric air mobility network" to Orlando by 2025.



Lilium, a German aviation company, got a big ol' green light to construct a 56,000-square-foot air taxi facility ("vertiport") in Orlando, with our City Council approving over $800,000 in tax breaks to the Munich-based Lilum on Monday, as reported by the Orlando Business Journal.

This vertiport, collaboratively designed by Tavistock and Lilium, will serve Orlando, Tampa and nearby areas.

Lilium has designed an all-electric, five-seat vertical takeoff aircraft that it plans to have in the skies by 2025. The aircraft will be able to fly up to 186 miles within one hour of charging up.

The planned vertiport – named for the vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet aircraft – will be built in the Lake Nona area, the first of its kind in the United States.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LLILUM
  • Photo courtesy Llilum
And Lilium isn't stopping there. The aviation company plans to make this Lake Nona vertiport a hub for a futuristic transportation network all around the country in the years to come.

“Lilium’s establishment of its first U.S. air service in Lake Nona is a groundbreaking addition to the travel options for our residents and visitors,” said Tim Giuliani, president and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership, in a press statement. “The company’s revolutionary air transportation technology positions Orlando to lead the nation in regional air mobility.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida waits as Tropical Storm Eta 'meanders' in Gulf of Mexico Read More

  2. Florida Attorney General signs on to brief challenging Pennsylvania absentee ballot count Read More

  3. Osceola attraction Wild Florida to sell annual passes for drive-thru safari Read More

  4. Orlando company to offer last-minute rapid COVID-19 testing on holiday 'eves' Read More

  5. Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation