Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Carnival will force unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance

Florida does not require passengers to show proof of vaccination before they can board a cruise. This puts a wrinkle in cruise companies plans to return to service. However, many companies are finding ways to limit the number of unvaccinated passengers, by making it more difficult to ride with them. Carnival Cruise Line is the latest company to add additional restrictions to unvaccinated passengers, requiring them to carry travel insurance. 

The travel insurance policy must be of a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical coverage and $30,000 for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusion, WESH reports. The policy will have to name the unvaccinated guest as the policy holder. The passengers who do not show proof of a policy will not be allowed to sail and will not get their money back.

Carnvial's announcement comes shortly after Royal Caribbean revealed they will make their cruises more expensive and less welcoming to unvaccinated passengers. That company will force guests to pay for multiple onboard COVID tests, bar them from certain events and flexible dining options and keep a stricter eye on them at port.

