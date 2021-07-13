VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Gist

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream shares first haunted house, a spooky jungle called 'Dead Vines'

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM


SeaWorld's first-ever Howl-O-Scream is off to a swampy start.

The park just shared details of its first haunted attraction, Dead Vines. The primordial haunted house will draw visitors into a jungle controlled by a Poison Ivy-type hellbent on keeping them out.



"Is this jungle alive…or undead? There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil," SeaWorld wrote in its announcement. "She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine."

SeaWorld also announced a roaming scare zone, themed around a cult-filled backwater. Witchcraft Bayou will be a gauntlet of practitioners hoping to trap you forever.

"Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells," the park shared in its announcement. "They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too. Stay alert, or the dark magic will drag you down."

Finally, the park announced a bar to go along with the theme of the first haunt: the Poison Grotto.  Howl-O-Scream runs from September 10 to October 31.



