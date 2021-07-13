VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling anti-COVID lockdown koozies on his campaign website. - PHOTOS VIA RON DESANTIS' WEB STORE
  • Photos via Ron DeSantis' web store
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling anti-COVID lockdown koozies on his campaign website.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself nationally by openly flouting federal recommendations to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country's fourth-largest state. That disdain has led to nearly 40,000 deaths in Florida since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new merch shared on his campaign website, DeSantis says he'll drink to that.

DeSantis is selling two new koozies that poke fun at the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One of the new koozies on DeSantis' web store shows DeSantis holding up a beer with the quote "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?" The other simply says "Don't Fauci My Florida," a statement that makes up for being incredibly ignorant by...not even being a play on words. 



At every turn, DeSantis has shown himself willing to put Floridians at risk. Now, as cases rise throughout the state and the Delta variant looms, he's raising a Cigar City to the woes of the people forced to deal with the consequences of his policies.



