VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 12, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando's The Center part of new study on blood donation restrictions on men who have sex with men

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CENTER ORLANDO/ INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via The Center Orlando/ Instagram

Men who have sex with men have faced additional restrictions on blood donation for decades. Even under recently relaxed guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, bisexual and gay men have to wait three months from their last sexual encounter to give blood.

While there's no sign of that changing in the near future, a pilot study could mark the first step toward a new policy and Orlando's LGBTQ+ hub The Center is taking part.



The ADVANCE study is asking LGBT centers around the country to give questionnaires and accept samples from 2,000 men. The study's new questions are geared toward evaluating personal risk of HIV infection rather than broadly deferring donations by men who have sex with men.

"It could mean men who have sex with men who present to donate would be assessed based upon their own individual risk for HIV infection and not according to when their last sexual contact with another man occurred," the project announced on its website. "The ADVANCE study is groundbreaking because it’s the first time a study is being conducted that could result in individual risk assessment for men who have sex with men to donate blood."

The study is seeking men between the ages of 18 and 39. Those who are chosen to take part will be compensated. More info on the study is available here.

Location Details The Center
946 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-228-8272
Community Center
Map




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Daytona Beach Police Chief rips Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing condition of shot police officer Read More

  2. Florida COVID-19 cases spike, positivity rate rises above 7 percent Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando announces free beer this summer (yes, really) Read More

  4. Video shows mass fish die-off from red tide in St. Petersburg Read More

  5. Bumby Arcade Food Hall construction moves forward following closing of Pepe's Cantina Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation