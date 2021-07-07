VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Central Florida high school teacher arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riots

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge Photo of Kenneth Reda, Florida teachers arrested on charges connected to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6. - VIA FBI CRIMINAL COMPLAINT REPORT/ WEBSITE
  • Via FBI Criminal Complaint report/ website
  • Photo of Kenneth Reda, Florida teachers arrested on charges connected to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6.
Authorities arrested a Viera High School teacher on Tuesday on charges connected to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, according to court records.

Kenneth John Reda, a 54-year-old physical education teacher, was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S Capitol and disorderly conduct.

Brevard County Schools official said Reda will be on leave while an internal investigation take place, WKMG reported.

According to the report, investigators received a tip on Jan. 18 with a screenshot from Parler, a microblogging and social networking service that became popular among Conservatives earlier this year. A user by the name of "MrJoeBiden" admitted to being inside the Capitol on Jan 6. Parler later confirmed the account belonged to Reda.



click to enlarge Screenshot provided by a tipster liking Reda's account to a post admitting his presence at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. - PHOTO VIA FBI CRIMINAL COMPLAINT REPORT/ WEBSITE
  • Photo via FBI Criminal Complaint report/ website
  • Screenshot provided by a tipster liking Reda's account to a post admitting his presence at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Investigators also said other posts from Reda showed his intent to be in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6

If convicted, Reda faces a maximum of three years in jail. He appeared before a federal judge on Tuesday and was released on bond the same day.

Reda is the 21st person from Central Florida to be charged in connection to the events of  Jan. 6. More than 370 people are currently facing federal changes in connection to the insurrection.


