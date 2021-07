Central Florida high school teacher arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riots

click to enlarge Via FBI Criminal Complaint report/ website

Photo of Kenneth Reda, Florida teachers arrested on charges connected to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6.



Kenneth John Reda, a 54-year-old physical education teacher, was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S Capitol and disorderly conduct.



Kenneth John Reda, a 54-year-old physical education teacher, was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S Capitol and disorderly conduct.

Brevard County Schools official said Reda will be on leave while an internal investigation take place, reported WKMG.

click to enlarge Photo via FBI Criminal Complaint report/ website

Screenshot provided by a tipster liking Reda's account to a post admitting his presence at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Authorities arrested a Viera High School teacher on Tuesday on charges connected to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, according to court records.According to the report, investigators received a tip on Jan. 18 with a screenshot from Parler, a microblogging and social networking service that became popular among Conservatives earlier this year. A user by the name of "MrJoeBiden" admitted to being inside the Capitol on Jan 6. Parler later confirmed the account belonged to Reda.Investigators also said other posts from Reda showed his intent to be in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6If convicted, Reda faces a maximum of three years in jail. He appeared before a federal judge on Tuesday and was released on bond the same day.Reda is the 21st person from Central Florida to be charged in connection to the events of Jan. 6. More than 370 people are currently facing federal changes in connection to the insurrection.