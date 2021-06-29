VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Video of Walt Disney World gorillas startled by a small snake goes viral

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Image via Adobe Stock
A small snake startled a troop of gorillas at Animal Kingdom, leading to a tense and hilarious standoff that was captured on video.

The funny incident happened at Animal Kingdom's Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail when a teeny snake slithered its way into their area.
@silkystrokesurvivor

Gorilla VS Snake #disneyworld #animalkingdom #gorilla #snake #3minutes #3minutevideo #SilkyAF #embracethesilk

♬ original sound - Bearded Kraken




Guests noticed there was something odd in the enclosure  when the smallest gorillas of the family started to react to something in the hay and called over larger gorillas for help. Older gorillas, clearly jaded from years of living in Florida, didn't see the snake as much of a problem.


@silkystrokesurvivor

Gorilla VS Snake Part 2! #disneyworld #animalkingdom #gorilla #snake #SilkyAF #embracethesilk #chestbeat #gorillasoftiktok #gorillaglue

♬ original sound - Bearded Kraken

Two clips of the gorilla vs. snake standoff were posted to  TikTok video, where they have amassed more than 10 million views.


