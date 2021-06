Universal theme parks patent tech that might reduce motion sickness in riders

click to enlarge Via Universal Orlando Resort/ Instagram

A new patent that seeks to reduced motion sickness may be introduced to Universal Orlando Resorts.

The patent named "Ride Vehicle Restraint System with Forced Air System" showcases a ride restraint that pushes air toward the face of the rider from various directions, an effect that could reduce motion sickness, the report included.





click to enlarge Via Patent Scope/ Website

Based on a 2017 study from the NCBI, the airflow in the face of riders was the most successful at offsetting the symptoms of motion sickness.

