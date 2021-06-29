VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The Gist

Universal theme parks patent tech that might reduce motion sickness in riders

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge A new patent that seeks to reduced motion sickness may be introduced to Universal Orlando Resorts. - VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT/ INSTAGRAM
  • Via Universal Orlando Resort/ Instagram
  • A new patent that seeks to reduced motion sickness may be introduced to Universal Orlando Resorts.

A new technology that reduces motion sickness in rollercoasters may soon come to Universal Orlando.

Comcast Corp., partial owner of Universal Parks and Resorts, filed a patent earlier this month that seems to address the issue of motion sickness in rides, according to a report from the Orlando Business Journal.



The patent named "Ride Vehicle Restraint System with Forced Air System" showcases a ride restraint that pushes air toward the face of the rider from various directions, an effect that could reduce motion sickness, the report included.

click to enlarge Based on a 2017 study from the NCBI, the airflow in the face of riders was the most successful at offsetting the symptoms of motion sickness. - VIA PATENT SCOPE/ WEBSITE
  • Via Patent Scope/ Website
  • Based on a 2017 study from the NCBI, the airflow in the face of riders was the most successful at offsetting the symptoms of motion sickness.

In a 2017 study from the National Center for Biotechnology for Information, 82 participants were divided into four groups to test different methods to reduce motion sickness. The study concluded the airflow method proved to "significantly reduce" the symptoms.

Universal Orlando declined to comment on the patent.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency
Teenage Bottlerocket jump into the great unknown with 'Safety First, Party Second' tour
Soseki, a cozy 10-seat 'modern omakase,' brings creativity and spectacle to Winter Park
Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. NBCUniversal CEO shares a ton of new details on Epic Universe theme park in unexpectedly frank interview Read More

  2. Video of Walt Disney World gorillas startled by a small snake goes viral Read More

  3. Shaquille O'Neal endorses Aramis Ayala for Val Demings' seat in Congress Read More

  4. The Chainsmokers, Diplo to get 'wet 'n wild' at waterpark music festival Read More

  5. Federal judge clowns Florida's 'poorly drafted' social media deplatforming ban in hearing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation