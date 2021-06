Waterparks are coming to Orlando's Park Ave. CDs for exclusive in-store

click image Photo courtesy Waterparks/Facebook

Okay, yes, pup-punk heatseekers Waterparks are coming to the House of Blues in Disney Springs in November. But, if you simplywait for some face time with the band, Park Ave. CDs is hosting an exclusive meet-and-greet and in-store performance with the band next goddamn week.The trio are heading to the Audubon Park record emporium on Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. for a combo acoustic performance and photo op/meet-and-greet.That's the good news.Now, the bad news is that, as of this writing, tickets for the live performance + meet-and-greet combo are sold out. But, also as of this writing, some tickets remain for the meet-and-greet/photo op portion of the event.To secure your spot, head quickly over to Park Ave. CDs' website to purchase an entry wristband, which also nets you a copy of their new cheekily-titled CDand a signed lithograph. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Zebra Coalition Capacity is limited and face masks are required on the day.