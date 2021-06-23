VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Heard

Waterparks are coming to Orlando's Park Ave. CDs for exclusive in-store

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WATERPARKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Waterparks/Facebook
Okay, yes, pup-punk heatseekers Waterparks are coming to the House of Blues in Disney Springs in November. But, if you simply can't wait for some face time with the band, Park Ave. CDs is hosting an exclusive meet-and-greet and in-store performance with the band next goddamn week.

The trio are heading to the Audubon Park record emporium on Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. for a combo acoustic performance and photo op/meet-and-greet.



That's the good news.

Now, the bad news is that, as of this writing, tickets for the live performance + meet-and-greet combo are sold out. But, also as of this writing, some tickets remain for the meet-and-greet/photo op portion of the event.

To secure your spot, head quickly over to Park Ave. CDs' website to purchase an entry wristband, which also nets you a copy of their new cheekily-titled CD Greatest Hits and a signed lithograph. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Zebra Coalition.

Capacity is limited and face masks are required on the day.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

