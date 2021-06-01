VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Zebra Coalition transforming an old hotel into housing for homeless youth

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM

The old Davis Park Motel will be the new house for about 35 homeless youths.

The Zebra Coalition is an organization that assists LGBTQ+ youth from ages 13 to 24 with supporting services and housing.The organization plans to take over a portion of the building and create its first stand-alone housing building for youth in the Central Florida area with 20 single and double occupancy rooms.



According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Executive Director Heather Wilkie from the Zebra Coalition said they've completed all the permits for the building and applied for city and county funding. The project is a partnership with Park Lake Presbyterian Church, who own the building.

The hotel is currently the home of several art studios. The church converted a portion of the hotel into the Faith Arts Village Orlando (or FAVO) after buying the property to provide overflow parking for their congregation. In addition to providing studio space, the FAVO hosted art walks and showcases regularly before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sentinel reported that Wilkie expects to have the housing ready in 16 months, but sadly the process could take longer if the organization is not granted funding quickly.

Currently, the organization has 11 beds, but they are located in different locations across the Orlando area, so having this former motel as their new home will be a dream come true for them.

To learn more about the Zebra Coalition, to get help or to donate, go to their website.


