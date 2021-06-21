VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 21, 2021

Bloggytown

VA head announces plans to offer gender-affirming surgeries to transgender veterans at Orlando Pride event

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Transgender veterans will soon have the option of receiving gender-affirming surgery at VA hospitals. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Transgender veterans will soon have the option of receiving gender-affirming surgery at VA hospitals.

During a Pride event in Orlando over the weekend, the head of the US Department of Veterans Affairs announced that VA hospitals would begin working on a program to provide gender-affirming surgeries to veterans.

Secretary Denis McDonough said he was starting a two-year-long process that would equip VA hospitals with the training to provide surgery to transgender veterans, calling the move "the right thing to do."



“This time will allow VA to develop capacity to meet the surgical needs that transgender veterans have called for and deserved for a long time, and I am proud to begin the process of delivering it,” McDonough said during a Pride event at the Orlando Vet Center on Saturday.

McDonough explained that he chose Orlando to make the announcement both to celebrate the work of the local veteran's hospital and to commemorate the recently passed anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“For generations, service members who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or related identities faced brazen discrimination or even worse — not just in our Armed Forces, but in so many aspects of their lives,” he said. “That is the dark history we must overcome, at VA and in America, and it echoes to this day, in horrific incidents like the Pulse nightclub shooting that devastated this community five years ago.”

The announcement comes as the state of Florida has made a point of passing openly discriminatory policies against transgender children and young adults. Both the Florida legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have shown themselves to be openly hostile to the area LGBT community in recent actions like the slashing of mental health funding for Pulse shooting survivors.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump supporter defaces Pride Month intersection in Florida to celebrate former president's birthday Read More

  2. SeaWorld announces nightly summer fireworks starting tonight Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to toss lawsuit against state's anti-protest law Read More

  4. Investigate all things Skunk Ape at the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference this summer in Lakeland Read More

  5. Ivanhoe Village's The Pinery to open on Monday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation