VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to toss lawsuit against state's anti-protest law

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATT LEHMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly

Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a measure that the Legislature approved to crack down on violent protests.

Groups such as the Dream Defenders and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP filed the lawsuit last month, contending that the measure (HB 1), which DeSantis signed into law April 19, will have a “chilling” effect on protected speech and violates equal-protection and due-process rights. DeSantis made the issue a priority after nationwide protests last summer following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.



In motions filed this week to dismiss the lawsuit, attorneys for DeSantis and Moody raised a series of arguments, including saying that the measure does not curb free-speech rights of peaceful protesters.

Related With a Trumpian stroke of the Sharpie, DeSantis approves HB 1 and takes Florida into newly fascist territory
At a rally against HB1, the 'Combatting Public Disorder' law that critics say will criminalize peaceful protests
With a Trumpian stroke of the Sharpie, DeSantis approves HB 1 and takes Florida into newly fascist territory
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
News

“The act does not discourage, much less prohibit, any person from peacefully assembling, demonstrating, or speaking on any issue,” the brief by DeSantis’ lawyers said. “The act does not even apply to peaceful demonstrations or forms of expression. Rather, it outlaws people coming together, regardless of their motivation, to commit violence, damage property, or intimidate others into assuming or abandoning a viewpoint against their will. Prohibiting violence and destruction does not restrict constitutionally protected expression —- only dangerous, unlawful behavior.”

The case, filed in federal court in Tallahassee, is being handled by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker and names DeSantis, Moody and three sheriffs as defendants. The law, one of the most-controversial issues of this year’s legislative session, also has drawn a challenge in federal court in Orlando. That lawsuit also is pending.

Related Florida's anti-protest law faces lawsuits from NAACP, others
Legalize It
Florida's anti-protest law faces lawsuits from NAACP, others
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ivanhoe Village's The Pinery to open on Monday Read More

  2. Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational marijuana ballot amendment over wording (again) Read More

  3. Central Florida's Girl Scouts are sitting on 214,000 unsold cookies (not literally) Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending law enforcement officers to the US-Mexico border Read More

  5. Investigate all things Skunk Ape at the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference this summer in Lakeland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation