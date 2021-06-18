Friday, June 18, 2021
Donald Trump supporter defaces Pride Month intersection in Florida to celebrate former president's birthday
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 12:02 PM
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via Facebook/Jim Kovalsky; Mugshot via Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
-
A Donald Trump supporter used his truck to deface a Florida crosswalk painted to celebrate Pride Month.
A Donald Trump supporter is accused of intentionally defacing an intersection painted in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month in Delray Beach, Florida.
A video posted to Facebook shows the truck of 20-year-old local Alexander Jerich pulling burnouts in his truck to leave long skidmarks over the freshly painted intersection. The corner had been painted for two days before Jerich defaced it while participating in a birthday rally celebrating former president Trump's birthday.
Jerich turned himself in to Delray Beach police on Thursday. He faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief. The charges carry an enhancement based on evidence of prejudice that makes them a felony. The arrest report shared by Delray Beach police makes clear that they believe Jerich intentionally damaged the Pride Month artwork as a hateful act.
“Alexander Michael Jerich perceived, knew, or had reasonable grounds to perceive or know, that the City of Delray is an ally to the LGBTQ community and the owner of the Pride Streetscape...[He] intentionally selected the City of Delray Beach’s Pride Streetscape because of that perception,” the report stated.
Jerich is currently being held at Palm Beach County Jail.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Donald Trump, Florida, Delray Beach, LGBT, Pride Month, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.