Donald Trump supporter defaces Pride Month intersection in Florida to celebrate former president's birthday

A Donald Trump supporter used his truck to deface a Florida crosswalk painted to celebrate Pride Month.

A Donald Trump supporter is accused of intentionally defacing an intersection painted in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month in Delray Beach, Florida.A video posted to Facebook shows the truck of 20-year-old local Alexander Jerich pulling burnouts in his truck to leave long skidmarks over the freshly painted intersection. The corner had been painted for two days before Jerich defaced it while participating in a birthday rally celebrating former president Trump's birthday.Jerich turned himself in to Delray Beach police on Thursday. He faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief. The charges carry an enhancement based on evidence of prejudice that makes them a felony. The arrest report shared by Delray Beach police makes clear that they believe Jerich intentionally damaged the Pride Month artwork as a hateful act.“Alexander Michael Jerich perceived, knew, or had reasonable grounds to perceive or know, that the City of Delray is an ally to the LGBTQ community and the owner of the Pride Streetscape...[He] intentionally selected the City of Delray Beach’s Pride Streetscape because of that perception,” the report stated.Jerich is currently being held at Palm Beach County Jail.