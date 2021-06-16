An Orlando gamer recreated Tanqueray’s in ‘The Sims’ (cigarette smoke not included)

click to enlarge Screenshot via Reddit/Aevi_Daudi

The coronavirus pandemic made us nostalgic for all sorts of things we never thought we'd miss. Some people found they pined to be in a workplace; full-grown adults lost their minds over going back to Disney, and many, many people ached for their local watering holes.

While the bars are back open, we don't blame anyone for feeling a little skittish. After all, the variant lurks, and spending a year in isolation made jumpy hermits of us all. If that's your problem, consider visiting venerable dive (and rare basement bar) Tanqueray's in The Sims 4.

The recreation of the smokey, gloomy downtown nightspot was made by user Aevi_Daudi and shared for free to the Sims' sprawling online gallery of in-game modifications, assets and buildings. The familiar bright green awning calls out to Sims who then have to descend its narrow, dingy staircase.

