VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not concerned about new coronavirus variants

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't concerned about the coronavirus variant, which is not a shocker considering his actions around the original coronavirus. - PHOTO VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Photo via Twitter/Ron DeSantis
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't concerned about the coronavirus variant, which is not a shocker considering his actions around the original coronavirus.


As the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday labeled the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus a “variant of concern,” Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed the potential impact it could have on the state.



DeSantis avoided directly answering a reporter’s question about whether the state needs to do more to prepare for the Delta variant.

“There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state Cabinet meeting. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”

The governor noted that a recent U.K. study showed that vaccines aren’t as effective against symptomatic infection from the Delta variant but that two doses of the vaccines are still effective in reducing hospitalizations.

The study showed that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer was 96 percent effective against hospitalizations from the Delta variant. The vaccine produced by Oxford/AstraZeneca —- which is not available in the United States —- offered 92 percent protection against hospitalization, according to the study.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and was designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on May 10.

The variant now accounts for the majority of the coronavirus cases in the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed by four weeks the lifting of England’s lockdown restrictions.

Related ‘We've let the worst happen’: Reflecting on 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19
‘We've let the worst happen’: Reflecting on 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19
By Logan Jaffe, ProPublica
News

Until Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had classified the Delta strain as a “variant of interest.” That meant there was evidence it was associated with increased transmissibility and disease severity but that it could have limited prevalence or expansion in the United States or other countries.

But the CDC reclassified the Delta variant to a “variant of concern,” meaning scientists believe there is evidence of increased transmissibility and increased disease severity.

Appearing Sunday on the CBS News show “Face the Nation,” former federal Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the Delta variant was “probably” going to become a dominant strain in the U.S.

Gottlieb’s remarks came after Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, urged people last week to get vaccinated to hold off the spread of the variant in the United States.

The variant is primarily spread through adolescents and children, which contradicts DeSantis’ repeated statements during the pandemic that children are not “vectors” or responsible for the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, DeSantis acknowledged that he expects the numbers of COVID-19 infections in the Sunbelt to increase over the summer and urged people to get vaccinated.

“I don’t think it’s going to go up anywhere like it did last summer because we have so much immunity,” DeSantis said, referring to the millions of people who have gotten vaccinated during the past six months. “But the best thing you can do, particularly if you haven't gotten the vaccine, particularly if you have any health problems … is to get a shot.”

A report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health said 8,659,077 people in the state were considered fully vaccinated, while another 1,801,720 had received first doses in two-dose series.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. World's richest woman MacKenzie Scott gifts $40M to UCF Read More

  2. Use Florida's mandated moment of silence to pray Ron DeSantis gets bubble guts Read More

  3. Wild Florida doubles size of its drive-thru safari after it proved to be a pandemic hit Read More

  4. Portillo's opens Orlando location tomorrow Read More

  5. White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation