Orange County libraries offering free grab-n-go meals for kids this summer

Orange County Library System will offer free meals to children all summer long.

Orange County Library System is now offering a free grab-n-go meal service for children at select branch locations.OCLS, in partnership with Orange County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services and the Summer BreakSpot, will give out free meals to children and anyone under the age of 18.The program, which is also part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, will provide each child and young adult under the age of 18 with one meal per day.Meal distribution, which started on June 1, will continue until July 30, Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:Chickasaw Branch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Fairview Shores Branch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Hiawassee Branch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.South Creek Branch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.North Orange Branch: 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.South Trail Branch: 1 – 2 p.m.All meals have been pre-made and social distance measures are in place to accommodate COVID-19 prevention practices.