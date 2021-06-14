FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Monday, June 14, 2021

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana to share musical 'Blessings' with Orlando this fall

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SANTANA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Santana/Facebook
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana on Monday announced an autumn Orlando show at the Amway Center as part of his upcoming "Blessings and Miracles" tour.

Clearly raring to tread the boards ASAP, Santana will kick off his North American "Blessings" tour on Sept. 11 in Atlantic City, before heading southward and reaching Orlando on Sept. 17. The only other Florida shows are in Estero on Sept. 19 and Jacksonville on Sept. 21.



The Grammy-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-residing guitarist will lead his band — which includes his wife Cindy Blackman Santana on drums — through a set of hits and new material from the upcoming Blessings and Miracles album.

It's going to be a busy year for Santana, as he continues his residency at the  House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, with new dates starting in August.

And if that's not enough, Santana has also confirmed that his co-headlining tour with Earth, Wine & Fire is a go for 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.



