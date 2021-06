Central Florida staples PDQ and 4 Rivers are joining forces for a new chicken sandwich

click to enlarge Photo via 4 Rivers

PDQ and 4 Rivers Smokehouse are teaming up for a good cause–proceeds from the sales of a new chicken sandwich created by both restaurants will benefit the nonprofit 4Roots The sandwich–made of “PDQ’s fresh crispy chicken breast dipped in a blend of 4 Rivers signature and mustard BBQ sauces, served on a buttered and toasted potato bun with guacamole, red cabbage and pepper jack cheese”–is available at most PDQs around Florida from June 15 until Aug. 2. The sandwich is a bargain at $6.99.John Rivers, founder and CEO of the 4 Rivers Restaurant chain, created the Orlando-based nonprofit 4Roots and its 18-acre 4Roots Farm Campus, “which serves as a crossroads where individuals and organizations work together across disciplines to engage a holistic approach to food systems change.”For a full list of PDQ locations, go to eatpdq.com Last March–through 4Roots– Rivers launched Feed the Need Florida that supplies families in need with donated meals.