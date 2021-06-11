FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 11, 2021

Tip Jar

Central Florida staples PDQ and 4 Rivers are joining forces for a new chicken sandwich

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA 4 RIVERS
  • Photo via 4 Rivers

PDQ and 4 Rivers Smokehouse are teaming up for a good cause–proceeds from the sales of a new chicken sandwich created by both restaurants will benefit the nonprofit 4Roots.

The sandwich–made of “PDQ’s fresh crispy chicken breast dipped in a blend of 4 Rivers signature and mustard BBQ sauces, served on a buttered and toasted potato bun with guacamole, red cabbage and pepper jack cheese”–is available at most PDQs around Florida from June 15 until Aug. 2. The sandwich is a bargain at $6.99.



John Rivers, founder and CEO of the 4 Rivers Restaurant chain, created the Orlando-based nonprofit 4Roots and its 18-acre 4Roots Farm Campus, “which serves as a crossroads where individuals and organizations work together across disciplines to engage a holistic approach to food systems change.”

For a full list of PDQ locations, go to eatpdq.com.

Last March–through 4Roots–Rivers launched Feed the Need Florida that supplies families in need with donated meals.

This article originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may soon charge for something it's been giving away for decades Read More

  2. Pop-up Jam Hot Chicken finds permanent home in Winter Park Read More

  3. Orange County Animal Services, a kill shelter, is overflowing with dogs Read More

  4. Luma on Park files lawsuit against former landlord seeking return to restaurant space, potentially millions in damages Read More

  5. Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly to hold people without jobs party at Amway Center in December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation