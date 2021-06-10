FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Bloggytown

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Senate passes bill to make Pulse a national memorial

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ONEPULSE FOUNDATION/TWITTER
  • Image via onePULSE Foundation/Twitter
This month, the Orlando community has being devoted into honoring and cherishing the lives of the victims of the Pulse shooting. Today, another victory was granted to them.

The senate passed a bill pushed by Rep. Darren Soto in efforts with Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Rep. Val Demings that designates Pulse a national memorial.



The City Beautiful is celebrating this big moment. Many U.S representatives, the Orlando Mayor and other important government figures celebrated the news.

 "Saturday marks 5 years since our Central Florida community lost 49 angels in the Pulse nightclub shooting," Rep. Darren Soto said on Twitter. "I am honored that my bill with Rep. Stephanie Murphy & Rep. Val Demings for a #PulseNationalMemorial passed the house & thank Sen. Rick Scott & the senate for taking action #ForThe49."

Rep. Val Demings also tweeted about the work that went into the bill's passage.

"I'm so thankful for the efforts of Rep. Darren Soto, Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Rep. Val Demings to bring this forward to honor the 49 angels taken five years ago this week," Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted.

The support was bipartisan. Senator Rick Scott brought the bill to the Senate and celebrated its passage.
After the big announcement of the passed bill, Brandon Wolf, Pulse Nightclub survivor and part of OnePulse Foundation tweeted his thanks.



