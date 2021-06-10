Senate passes bill to make Pulse a national memorial

click to enlarge Image via onePULSE Foundation/Twitter

The Senate has voted to designate the #PulseNationalMemorial. I am proud to have worked with @RepDarrenSoto & @RepStephMurphy on H.R.49. The memorial will serve as a national symbol of hope, love, and unity. #ForThe49 pic.twitter.com/5TcHq2ijVz — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 9, 2021

Five years ago, we lost 49 innocent lives in a terror attack against our state, nation, & Hispanic & LGBTQ communities at the Pulse Nightclub. We will never forget them. Today, @marcorubio & I honored their memory & passed our bill establishing the ‘National Pulse Memorial.’ pic.twitter.com/aPuNJLUDD4 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 9, 2021

Three days before the 5 year remembrance, the Senate has passed a bill designating Pulse as a national memorial site.



Thank you, Florida delegation, for recognizing our hallowed ground. 💙 https://t.co/axW6sYULVI — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) June 9, 2021

This month, the Orlando community has being devoted into honoring and cherishing the lives of the victims of the Pulse shooting. Today, another victory was granted to them.The senate passed a bill pushed by Rep. Darren Soto in efforts with Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Rep. Val Demings that designates Pulse a national memorial.The City Beautiful is celebrating this big moment. Many U.S representatives, the Orlando Mayor and other important government figures celebrated the news."Saturday marks 5 years since our Central Florida community lost 49 angels in the Pulse nightclub shooting," Rep. Darren Soto said on Twitter. "I am honored that my bill with Rep. Stephanie Murphy & Rep. Val Demings for a #PulseNationalMemorial passed the house & thank Sen. Rick Scott & the senate for taking action #ForThe49."Rep. Val Demings also tweeted about the work that went into the bill's passage."I'm so thankful for the efforts of Rep. Darren Soto, Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Rep. Val Demings to bring this forward to honor the 49 angels taken five years ago this week," Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted.The support was bipartisan. Senator Rick Scott brought the bill to the Senate and celebrated its passage.After the big announcement of the passed bill, Brandon Wolf, Pulse Nightclub survivor and part of OnePulse Foundation tweeted his thanks.