Orange County Animal Services, a kill shelter, is overflowing with dogs

If you've been on the fence about inviting a new pet into your life, now is the time to leap. Orange County Animal Services is near capacity, which means many dogs are facing down euthanasia at the county kill shelter.The shelter recently shared a video of its kennels, each of which have at least one and frequently up to three dogs in them. They asked that locals consider adoption, donations, volunteering or fostering animals."There are almost two hundred dogs currently in our care. Even under the best of conditions, this is not ideal," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "We have two, sometimes three dogs per kennel. All these dogs are hoping for is to be noticed, to be found, to be taken home. And that's where you come in. We need your help, to make sure each one of them has a second chance at happiness."The shelter is hosting an adoption event where fees are reduced to $10 per eligible dogs and cats. The event lasts for the entire month of June and includes all dogs and cats that have been chipped, spayed/neutered and vaccinated.