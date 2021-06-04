VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Friday, June 4, 2021

Here are all the local donut deals for National Donut Day

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
It's National Donut Day, a made-up holiday to push you out to your favorite donut chain. But just because the day itself might be suspect, that doesn't mean it can't be used for good. There are plenty of local shops putting on deals for today only on their tasty treats.

The Salty Donut

The dough masters at The Salty Donut just launched their new French Toast special donut. The donut is brioche filled with whipped french toast custard, maple glaze, topped with crunchy french toast pieces, mascarpone whip and maple drizzle.







Sir Benji's Donuts

While they are known for their tasty small bites donuts, today only they are selling Big Ben's (regular size donuts). You can get a free full size donut with the purchase of a Sir Benjis two-tone tee shirt. They are located at Plant Street Market from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.





Voodoo Doughnut
This City Walk-based restaurant is being generous and compassionate this holiday. You can get the famous Homers for only $1 and partial proceeds are going to the Alzeimer's Foundation of America.


Shaka Donuts
Shaka Donuts is revealing two new flavors today. The Big Poppa is a strawberry pop-tart flavor donut. The Rise & Grind is a brioche donut filled with coffee cream.They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 225 E Michigan St.



Dochi Donuts
The city's mochi donut makers are commemorating the day with great deals! You can make any purchase and anyone who comes with you gets a FREE ube-glazed Dochi. As well, you can get a Dochi sticker with no purchase necessary. The most exciting thing they have today is the Private Select Dipped Donut Whisky, available now until Sunday at Domu.  They are located atEast End Market from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and atMillsfrom 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Glass Knife

Winter Park's Glass Knife is offering a Birthday Cake Donut to celebrate National Donut Day. They are located at 276 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park.

The Donut Central
Stop by their drive-thru and get a free donut with any coffee purchase.  They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 495 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park.

The Donut Patch
The Donut Patch is feeling generous this holiday. They are celebrating by selling their assorted dozen boxes for $15 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

