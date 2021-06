Here are all the local donut deals for National Donut Day

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

It's National Donut Day, a made-up holiday to push you out to your favorite donut chain. But just because the day itself might be suspect, that doesn't mean it can't be used for good. There are plenty of local shops putting on deals for today only on their tasty treats.The dough masters at The Salty Donut just launched their new French Toast special donut. The donut is brioche filled with whipped french toast custard, maple glaze, topped with crunchy french toast pieces, mascarpone whip and maple drizzle.While they are known for their tasty small bites donuts, today only they are selling Big Ben's (regular size donuts). You can get a free full size donut with the purchase of a Sir Benjis two-tone tee shirt. They are located at Plant Street Market from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.This City Walk-based restaurant is being generous and compassionate this holiday. You can get the famous Homers for only $1 and partial proceeds are going to the Alzeimer's Foundation of America.Shaka Donuts is revealing two new flavors today. The Big Poppa is a strawberry pop-tart flavor donut. The Rise & Grind is a brioche donut filled with coffee cream.They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 225 E Michigan St.The city's mochi donut makers are commemorating the day with great deals! You can make any purchase and anyone who comes with you gets a FREE ube-glazed Dochi. As well, you can get a Dochi sticker with no purchase necessary. The most exciting thing they have today is the Private Select Dipped Donut Whisky, available now until Sunday at Domu. They are located at East End Market from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and at Mills from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Winter Park's Glass Knife is offering a Birthday Cake Donut to celebrate National Donut Day. They are located at 276 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park.Stop by their drive-thru and get a free donut with any coffee purchase. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 495 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park.The Donut Patch is feeling generous this holiday. They are celebrating by selling their assorted dozen boxes for $15 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.