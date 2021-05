You win, OK? Floridians will be able to use their hazard lights during rainy weather starting July 1

click to enlarge Adobe

Floridians will be allowed to turn on their hazards during heavy rain under new law.

The new bill states that drivers can only have their hazard lights on on highways with the speed limit of 55 mph or higher and when there is low visibility. So, if you're trawling through town, keep your hand off the button.

Sometimes things are wrong for so long that the powers-that-be decide to make it right rather than correct the behavior. It's what happened with the word "literally" a few years back. Now, the same reasoning is aiding folks who flip on their hazards in rainy weather.Currently, driving with hazard lights on when it is raining or foggy is a traffic violation. That will change on July 1.The Florida legislature passed SB 1194 , a bill that allows drivers to flick on those flashing lights with their hazard lights during the crazy, rainy Florida weather.This new law will take effect soon, provided it receives approval from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. We'd argue that if the weather is bad enough to that you feel you need hazards, you should pull off to the side of the road and use them correctly. But we aren't the Florida legislature (yet).In addition to the flashers rule change, the bill also stipulates that state and county authorities will not have to maintain the roads, sidewalks, street lighting, drainage, traffic signals or any other elements of the roads that are part of gated communities unless the landowners get into an agreement with local government.