Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, George Floyd's brother endorse Natalie Jackson in race for Val Demings' seat

The highest-profile name running for the soon-to-be vacated seat of Florida congresswoman Val Demings is undoubtedly ex-state attorney Aramis Ayala. However, one of Ayala's challengers just secured a fairly high-profile endorsement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.In the new clip supporting attorney Natalie Jackson, Crump and Floyd both get behind the candidate before raising their fists.Jackson is best known for her work on the case surrounding the killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, FL. Crump also worked with Jackson on the ultimately unsuccessful case to convict George Zimmerman.In addition to Ayala and Jackson, state rep. Randolph Bracy has thrown in for the position. While several Republicans have announced designs on the congressional seat, it's not considered to be up-for-grabs.