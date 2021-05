Orlando's Sideward Brewing to debut Omakase Lager at Celery City Craft in Sanford this weekend

click to enlarge

White wine is traditionally the drink of choice if you're having fish, but Sideward Brewing wants you to reach for one of their lagers next time you get a sushi roll. The brewery teamed up with beloved pop-up Sushi & Seoul to create a crisp new beer called Omakase Lager.For the unfamiliar, omakase is a concept in sushi restaurants where the patron goes along with whatever the chef behind the counter offers. The phrase translates to "I'll leave it up to you" and is frequently an option at high-end sushi spots in the US. Winter Park's recently opened Soseki operates on the principle.The new lager will make its debut at Sanford's Celery City Craft beer garden, the recent home for the sushi pop-up. The release party goes down on Sunday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. As sushi doesn't quite lend itself to a sunny patio hang, the pop-up is offering a menu of ribs, yakitori chicken skewers and hot dogs with East Asian fixings.