Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Winter Park omakase Soseki begins soft opening this week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SOSEKI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Soseki/Facebook
The much-anticipated Winter Park omakase Soseki has announced a couple weeks worth of soft opening engagements starting later this week.

Announced last autumn, Soseki is the latest resto concept from the Taglish Collective, teaming Taglish's Mike Collantes with Kaizen Izakaya's Denni Cha.



The 10-seat restaurant will keep things intentionally small and intimate. The daily menu, Cha told Orlando Weekly back in October, will "draw heavily from our own cooking experiences and heritage while still leaving room for the spontaneity to cook with whatever ingredients that come into season and to work with specialty vendors locally and across the globe."

The dates for these limited seatings will be: March 18-21;, March 24-28⁠⁠; and March 31-April 4.

The testing menu will start at $135. Reservations are currently available online, but not expected to last long.
Soseki is located at 955 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, next to Vines & Forks. If you remember our Austin's story from last week, Vines & Forks is one of a number of business that the city of Winter Park is looking to gobble up and demolish to expand roadways.



