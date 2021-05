Universal Studios donates plants to Orlando urban gardening charity

click to enlarge Image via Grow Orlando/Facebook

A very big thank you to @UniversalORL and their horticultural team for providing these starter plants for #groworlandoinc. As you can see our fearless leader Frank is overjoyed. A special shout out to Amy Winslow for providing these great photos. #urbanfarming pic.twitter.com/VbiRlCFlpI — Grow Orlando (@Grow_Orlando) May 25, 2021

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando's horticultural team provided starter plants to Grow Orlando Inc. to help Orlando's underserved communities to create micro-farms to help fight food scarcity. Grow Orlando is an organization rooted in Orlando that teaches life and financial skills to disadvantaged youth through farming, landscaping and harvesting their own seeds.One of the charity's main goals is to eradicate food deserts by teaching communities how to create urban farming to offer quality food for everyone.To provide low-income communities accessible food, they partnered with St. Luke's Orlando United Methodist Church to create "Grow it Forward" a micro-farm network.Anybody who needs gardening or landscaping services or to donate can contact Grow Orlando at (407) 283-1208.