Key West saw its Margaritaville resort close earlier this year, but a new one is already in the works

click image
-
Image via Barbary Beach House Key West
After a four-year run, the Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina rebranded
earlier this year, leaving the Conch Republic with no accommodations dedicated to the island’s most famous living legend. But parrotheads won’t have to wait for space for long as Margaritaville will take up residence at another waterfront resort later this year.
Barbary Beach House
Key West, located just across from Smathers Beach, underwent an $18 million renovation, with the resort being rebranded as Margaritaville Beach House Key West. With the pool, landscaping, lobby and all 186 suites updated recently, the switch to Margaritaville will be an easy one. New Jimmy Buffet-inspired design touches, Margaritaville dining concepts and an expanded retail outlet will anchor the $3 million upgrade to the resort, owned by DiamondRock
Hospitality Company.
click image
-
Image via Barbary Beach House Key West
"We are excited to announce a new affiliation with Margaritaville at our Key West resort," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "Margaritaville is synonymous with Key West and as a leading leisure hotel brand will drive more demand to the resort."
click image
-
Image via Barbary Beach House Key West
Once open, Margaritaville Beach House Key West will give guests a true Key West experience with numerous on-site and nearby tropical-inspired amenities.
The first Margaritaville restaurant opened in Key West in 1985, about two miles from the soon to open Margaritaville Beach House Key West.The brand saw early success with its Margaritaville-themed restaurants. Since then, it has opened other Jimmy Buffet-branded restaurant concepts, such as LandShark Bar & Grill, JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar.
Based on Jimmy Buffet’s 1977 song of the same name, Margaritaville has become a global branding juggernaut
. Buffet has become one of the most successful lifestyle entrepreneurs in the world. Fans can live a nearly complete life within the Margaritaville bubble, from numerous food and beverage items to apparel, home decor, a 24/7 radio station on Sirius XM Radio and numerous other ventures.
In recent years, the brand has experimented with ever more ambitious endeavors, including multiple casinos, timeshare resorts, a lifestyle resort in Central Florida, campgrounds, and tropical-themed retirement communities. The Latitude Margaritaville
planned housing communities made history earlier this year when a house in one of the neighborhoods was given away as a prize on Wheel of Fortune
, the first house
to be won on the long-running game show.
Most of the Margaritaville offerings are done via licensing agreements with the Orlando-based company
ensuring each meets the laid-back lifestyle celebrated by its founder.
Margaritaville currently has over 20 lodging locations in multiple countries, with plans to more than double that number in the coming years.
Other Margaritaville branded resorts
are also currently in works across Florida, with projects announced for Fort Myers Beach, Panama City Beach and Jacksonville Beach.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.