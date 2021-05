City of Orlando is looking for your photographs as part of annual calendar contest

click image Photo by David Billingsley courtesy City of Orlando

One of the winning photos from the 2021 calendar contest

Attention budding and otherwise local photographers. The City of Orlando is seekingsnapshots to be a part of the 2022 City of Orlando Historic Preservation Board Calendar The theme for this year is … drum roll, please … "Orlando’s historic windows and doors." Previous years' themes have included "Lake Eola fountain" and "bungalows in Orlando's historic districts." The calendar has been an annual tradition dating back to 1989.Instructions on how to submit a photo can be had through the City of Orlando . Besides having your photo in a fine, glossy calendar, there's also $100 in it for each winner. Winning entries are chosen by the Historic Preservation Board.The calendar will be free to the public and, upon release, copies can be nabbed at City Hall, the History Center or Leu Gardens. (We're perhaps getting a bit ahead of ourselves.)