Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is happening this weekend

The 62nd Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival will bring together local artists and art lovers this weekend.The festival was postponed in March to give more room for the public to get vaccinated. It is finally happening this weekend at Central Park and Park Avenue area from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.The festival features a wide variety of fine arts and crafts like clay, digital art, drawing, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media-3D, painting photography and many others.The most exciting thing is that 225 artists will be competing for 63 awards totaling $74,500. The winning works will be donated to the City of Winter Park and displayed at the Winter Park Public Library.This festival draws up to 350,000 visitors each year according to their website and it will have music and entertainment throughout the weekend at various locations throughout the park.The festival does not allow animals and it is asking visitors to comply with social distancing and to wash their hands frequently. Although no longer mandated by the state, the fest is encouraging guests to wear masks.