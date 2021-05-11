Orlando Museum of Art announces plans for downtown expansion into luxury apartment tower

click to enlarge Rendering via SDG and Summa Development Group

“We are celebrating our 2024 centennial with a commitment to be an even greater force in our community with two locations, highly regarded and sought-after works of art, and ultimately, a new dimension of unforgettable experiences at Orlando Museum of Art,” said OMA Chair Cynthia Brumback in a press release.

The Orlando Museum of Art plans to open a second campus downtown.Quickly approaching it's hundredth year, the venerable art institution will take a space in a planned luxury apartments tower in between Pine and Church Streets along Lake Avenue. The 33-story building will feature housing, but also a penthouse club, convention center, dog park and hotel.The expansion is part of an "aggressive relaunch" being touted by the museum. Along with the new campus outside of their longtime home at Loch Haven Park, the museum plans to bring several exhibits of artists whose names even the most passingly interested art observer has heard. Among the upcoming exhibits shared along with the news of a new space were Jackson Pollack, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Rembrandt and Botticelli. The Pollack and Basquiat works are rarely seen, with the latter series that the museum plans to show having never been exhibited before.The works will be shown off in a renovated space, as the museum plans to update its current digs. The turn away from the museum's more contemporary bent is a plan to provide more for the community. Across their two campuses, they hope to show both long-respected artists that can draw in the average Orlandoan and stunning, new work that can wow all kinds of art appreciators.