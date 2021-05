Publix Pharmacy locations accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/ FACEBOOK

Publix Pharmacy locations throughout Florida are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to walk-in patients, starting today.The company announced that it would start accepting people who are seeking the vaccine without an appointment, offering them the choice of either the Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both are subject to availability.The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose, so Publix employees would schedule a follow-up appointment at the time the shot is administered.The pharmacy is still encouraging those who would like a vaccine to make an appointment, ensuring that they receive the shot when they arrive. Appointments can be made here