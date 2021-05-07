VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 7, 2021

The Gist

Walt Disney World announces Boo Bash, an after-hours Halloween party

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Walt Disney World

It seems like we're really pinning our hopes on things being back to normal by Halloween. Halloween Horror Nights came back to life like Frankenstein earlier this week, with word getting out that they're holding auditions for the annual fright fest. Now, Disney is announcing a Halloween celebration of its own after the park closes.

Boo Bash will run on select nights beginning in August and carrying on until Samhain itself. The all-ages event gives limited numbers of park attendees the ability to visit the Magic Kingdom at night, with shows and attractions running from 9 to midnight. Disney says guests can arrive and enter as early as 7 p.m.



Tickets for Boo Bash also cover park admission (meaning you won't have to buy two tickets). Disney is asking guests to comply with face covering rules and won't allow any adults into the park wearing full-face masks. Children 14 and under can wear full masks.

Related It's on — Universal Orlando auditioning performers for Halloween Horror Nights 2021
It's on — Universal Orlando auditioning performers for Halloween Horror Nights 2021
By Matthew Moyer
Blogs


Disney says the event will feature "Halloween-themed cavalcades" and candy giveaways as well as live performances and themed food and drinks.An on-sale date has yet to be announced.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando theme parks respond after former Disney employee claims he was banned from park for drinking from fountains Read More

  2. With less than 30% of Florida fully vaccinated, Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing unemployed Floridians back to work Read More

  3. Altamonte Springs cancels 'Red Hot + Boom' fireworks for second year Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz finds unlikely ally in Nikki Fried as sex trafficking probe continues Read More

  5. It's on — Universal Orlando auditioning performers for Halloween Horror Nights 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation