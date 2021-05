Walt Disney World announces Boo Bash, an after-hours Halloween party

click to enlarge Walt Disney World

It seems like we're really pinning our hopes on things being back to normal by Halloween. Halloween Horror Nights came back to life like Frankenstein earlier this week, with word getting out that they're holding auditions for the annual fright fest. Now, Disney is announcing a Halloween celebration of its own after the park closes.Boo Bash will run on select nights beginning in August and carrying on until Samhain itself. The all-ages event gives limited numbers of park attendees the ability to visit the Magic Kingdom at night, with shows and attractions running from 9 to midnight. Disney says guests can arrive and enter as early as 7 p.m.Tickets for Boo Bash also cover park admission (meaning you won't have to buy two tickets). Disney is asking guests to comply with face covering rules and won't allow any adults into the park wearing full-face masks. Children 14 and under can wear full masks.Disney says the event will feature "Halloween-themed cavalcades" and candy giveaways as well as live performances and themed food and drinks.An on-sale date has yet to be announced.