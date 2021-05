World's Largest White Castle grand opening shatters burger chain's sales record

click to enlarge Sierra Williams

The World's Largest White Castle has barely been open for 24 hours, but it already has another accolade to stack on top of its bigness. White Castle representatives say the outpost on Daryl Carter Parkway annihilated single-day sales records, moving more burgers than any other White Castle restaurant in the chain's 100-year history.“Our grand opening exceeded our wildest expectations and beat the previous record by over 15%,” White Castle VP Jamie Richardson told theWhile they didn't share hard numbers, the hotly anticipated slider depot handily beat their last major opening: a White Castle in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2019. Like the Orlando opening, it was White Castle's first restaurant in the state.The Arizona location kept up that energy, becoming the most successful White Castle in the entire company in its first year . To do a little prognosticating, it's likely that the new Orlando White Castle will the mini-burger crown in 2021.On opening day in Orlando, the line snaked outside the building and the drive-thru line spilled onto surrounding roads . We have a feeling it's going to be chaotic in that corner of the City Beautiful for quite some time, at least until the cravings subside. Those less willing to brave the rush can take a virtual tour of the O-Town West spot.