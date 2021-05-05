VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Heard

The Monkees will bring their 2021 farewell tour to Orlando

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE MONKEES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Monkees/Facebook
"Here they come!" Surviving Monkees members Mickey Dolenz and Mike Nesmith announced a farewell tour for their iconic pop combo this week, and the "Last Train to Clarksville" will be pulling into Orlando in October.

The Monkees Farewell Tour was described by the group's management as "the end of a unique project that began in 1965 when four young men were cast in a television show about a struggling rock band that was inspired by the Beatles."



The tour kicks off in Seattle in September before heading down South in October for Florida shows in Jacksonville, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale and the City Beautiful. The tour will cover the greatest hits but extend all thee way through their 2016 album Good Times.

Though we'd never say no to a live airing of "Listen to the Band" or "Sleepy Jeane," this is probably a good a time as any for the Monkees to call it a day, especially given the passing of founding member Peter Tork in 2019. (Davey Jones passed away in

Dolenz and NeSmith are the last men standing of a a television proto-boyband that delightfully sabotaged their own career with the trippy movie Head, before making several comebacks over the years on the backs of reruns of their madcap tv show. (And they wrote some pretty great pop songs along the way.)

The Monkees say goodbye to Central Florida at the Hard Rock Live on Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + ‘Three Amigos’
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jerry Demings calls Gov. DeSantis’ order overruling COVID-19 mandates a ‘plot to take power’ from ‘Democrat-led’ cities Read More

  2. Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns for another year to Kissmmee's Lakefront Park Read More

  3. Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day' Read More

  4. World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs executive order overruling all local coronavirus mandates immediately Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation