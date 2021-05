The Monkees will bring their 2021 farewell tour to Orlando

click image Photo courtesy the Monkees/Facebook

"Here they come!" Surviving Monkees members Mickey Dolenz and Mike Nesmith announced a farewell tour for their iconic pop combo this week, and the "Last Train to Clarksville" will be pulling into Orlando in October.The Monkees Farewell Tour was described by the group's management as "the end of a unique project that began in 1965 when four young men were cast in a television show about a struggling rock band that was inspired by the Beatles."The tour kicks off in Seattle in September before heading down South in October for Florida shows in Jacksonville, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale and the City Beautiful. The tour will cover the greatest hits but extend all thee way through their 2016 albumThough we'd never say no to a live airing of "Listen to the Band" or "Sleepy Jeane," this is probably a good a time as any for the Monkees to call it a day, especially given the passing of founding member Peter Tork in 2019. (Davey Jones passed away inDolenz and NeSmith are the last men standing of a a television proto-boyband that delightfully sabotaged their own career with the trippy movie, before making several comebacks over the years on the backs of reruns of their madcap tv show. (And they wrote some pretty great pop songs along the way.)The Monkees say goodbye to Central Florida at the Hard Rock Live on Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7.