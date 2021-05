Girl Scouts say they have 216,000 unsold boxes of cookies in Central Florida warehouse, foreshadowing heist of the century

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr//Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar

Do you think Danny Ocean is more of a Thin Mints or a Tagalong man?A Central Florida branch of the Girl Scouts may soon find out. The Girl Scouts of Citrus told Fox 35 that they have 216,000 unsold cookie boxes sitting in a warehouse at a time that's traditionally the end of the organization's cookie-selling season. That amounts to $1 million in unsold merchandise, money that the organization typically uses to fund their activities.The troop kept potential Ethan Hunts and other laser-dodgers at bay by not sharing the location of the warehouse. Instead, they are extending their sale period and getting creative with the way in which they sell the cookies.Cookies can be purchased online and at the Citrus office at 342 N. Mills Avenue. They also offer delivery via GrubHub. The group is seeking businesses that wish to buy in bulk and charitable Orlandoans who might buy the cookies to be donated to food banks or as gifts to first responders and frontline health workers.As for the question posed up top, like all things Ocean it was a ruse. George Clooney is definitely a Samoa man, while Frank Sinatra probably ate something boring like Trefoils. For what it's worth, Brad Pitt's ever-snacking Rusty Ryan would murder a box of Tagalongs.