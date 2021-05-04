VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Walt Disney World's college internship program returns in June

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

After more than a year of being closed, the Disney College Program is returning this June.

In an announcement on their blog posted May 3, Disney said 2020 College Program participants whose tenure  ended early or was cancelled were sent an invitation to return. Because of the closures, Disney has temporarily opened up the program to recent graduates as well. They also announced several changes to the application system and process.



"We want you to know that we’re relaunching the Program in a thoughtful and responsible way, with the safety of our participants and our working cast always at the forefront of our planning," the company shared.

The program allows college students the opportunity to work a part-time, paid internship as a Walt Disney World employee. The students live in company-provided housing while attending classes and working for the park.

The blog also announced the arrival of a new housing complex for program participants. Flamingo Crossings Village will have a resort-style pool, study areas and on-site fitness facilities for resident use.

"Those who return to a program this summer will be the first participants to call this beautiful new community home," they wrote.

The Disney International Program, Culinary Program and the Disneyland resort programs do not have any updates available at this point.



