Orlando offering rewards for residents who use green transportation

The city of Orlando is trying to encourage commuters to ride greener and reduce the usage of single-occupancy cars. In a partnership with the Miles app , the city is offering rewards to Orlandoans who use transit, bike and walk.The Miles app gamifies moving yourself around the city, logging each trip and mode of transportation used. As users accumulate miles, they'll receive personalized rewards that are redeemable either online or at a nearby store. Users can choose from more than 200 brands that offer rewards. The city hopes to create custom challenges for commuters to receive city-specific awards.Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a press release that the partnership with Miles will support the city's 2040 transportation and sustainability goals."As a future-ready city, Orlando is using innovation and technology to encourage greener forms of transportation in order to reduce traffic congestion and pollution," Dyer said.Given the unique challenge of moving through Orlando without a car, we'd say city residents deserve rewards for even trying. That goes triple if they're brave enough to walk