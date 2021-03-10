HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando once again ranks as deadliest city for pedestrians

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOHN PASTOR ON FLICKR.
  • Photo via John Pastor on Flickr.

The city of Orlando's most famous attraction is built around a fully pedestrianized Main Street. But that sort of idyllic stroll remains as much a fantasy as Cinderella's castle in the city proper, which once again ranked as the most dangerous place for pedestrians in the United States.

A new report from the safe streets advocacy groups Smart Growth America and National Complete Streets Coalition dubbed "Dangerous by Design" found that the Orlando metro area was once again the most deadly city for pedestrians. Though the outlook changed somewhat — in fact, Orlando was one of the most-improved metros via their methodology — that wasn't enough to keep the city from winning the dubious honor for a second straight year.



Related Once again, Orlando ranks as the country's deadliest city for pedestrians
Once again, Orlando ranks as the country's deadliest city for pedestrians
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

Orlando also won out as the most dangerous metro area to walk around for the last decade. The city came out on top thanks to a rate of three pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people between 2010 and 2019. When held up to the rate of trips made on foot, it became clear that nowhere else was walking so risky a proposition. The report showed Orlando just barely eking out the unfortunate title over Bakersfield, California.

In addition, the state of Florida was found to be the most dangerous place to walk. Looking at the decade-spanning rankings. 5,893 pedestrians were struck and killed between 2010 and 2019. That's the second-largest raw total of pedestrian deaths in the United States. Florida fell behind California, where a little over 7,800 pedestrians were killed in the last decade. However, California's population is nearly double that of Florida and the amount of people who walk regularly while going about their day is higher.

The decade-long ranking of metro areas deadliness was unfortunately Florida-centric. Seven out of the top 10 metros were in Florida. The entire I-4 corridor was well-represented. Daytona Beach (5), Tampa (8) and Lakeland (9) were all prominently featured in the report.

While pedestrian death data for the last year is not yet available, the report noted that overall traffic fatality rates saw a troubling spike in the early months of the pandemic. As rates of driving went down, incidences of speeding and fatal accidents rose. Between April and June of last year, the fatality rate increased by 32 percent to hit its highest level in 15 years, the report claims citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. Overall, the report shared a bleak outlook for pedestrians in the U.S., pitching a "rip it up and start again" philosophy.

“Our current approach to safety should be judged on the merits; and by any measure, it has been a complete failure,” said Beth Osborne, transportation director for Smart Growth America. “While transportation agencies have done much to avoid doing so, we urgently need to change the way we design and build roads to prioritize safety, not speed, as we currently do.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Uncommon Catering brings modern style and global culinary influences to Curry Ford West
Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9: Noizu, Tiffany, racing pigs, open-air ‘Deadpool’ and more
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Pedestrians

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Korean grocery giant H Mart will open its first Florida location in Orlando Read More

  2. Filmmaker and Orlando restaurateur Kevin Smith to headline Frontyard Festival in May Read More

  3. Mayor Demings announces expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines at the Orange County Convention Center Read More

  4. Winter Park's Hangry Bison slings a complimentary round of drinks as part of 'Hangry Hour' promotion in March Read More

  5. Biker jumps Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge during Bike Week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation