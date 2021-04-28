VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Tip Jar

Popular Publix Chicken Tender Sub fan account back online

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM

IMAGE COURTESY PUBLIX
  • Image courtesy Publix

A popular Twitter account that tells followers whether the cultishly beloved Publix chicken tender sub is on sale is back online today.

The account, with its 40K followers, had been dark for over a month, seemingly due to pressure from the grocery chain itself. Account runner and sub enthusiast Bryan Dickey has been mum on the specifics of whether he was being squeezed by the grocery chain. However, he did share that he'd received a cease and desist from Publix after attempting to launch a text message-based service that would notify people when the sandwiches were discounted.




The account's first post back was a solidarity fist and the words "thank you" surrounded by a heart made of bread emojis. That was followed up immediately with a notification that the subs were on sale.


Orlando Weekly has reached out to Dickey and Publix for comment. We will update this story should we receive a response.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark Read More

  2. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  3. Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’ Read More

  4. Florida Republicans pass bill kneecapping ballot amendments as part of anti-democratic platform Read More

  5. Florida Legislature puts kibosh on massive toll road expansion plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation