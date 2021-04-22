Thursday, April 22, 2021
World's Largest White Castle to open in Orlando on May 3
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM
Photo courtesy White Castle/Facebook
The World's Largest White Castle is hotly anticipated in Orlando. Locals crave their tiny burgers so much that they recently crashed a ghost kitchen
that was selling them ahead of the opening. That fruitless desire will soon be a thing of the past, as the mega-restaurant is set to open on May 3.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will mark the first White Castle opening in the state of Florida since the 1960s. The operators shared that the location at the Village at O-Town West will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days per week. They have plans to eventually become a 24-hour burger outlet in the future, but have set no timetable.
The mammoth shrine to miniscule burgers
knows that Orlando residents want their burgers maybe a little too much. So a maximum order limit of 60 burgers has been set.
