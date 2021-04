World's Largest White Castle to open in Orlando on May 3

click to enlarge Photo courtesy White Castle/Facebook

The World's Largest White Castle is hotly anticipated in Orlando. Locals crave their tiny burgers so much that they recently crashed a ghost kitchen that was selling them ahead of the opening. That fruitless desire will soon be a thing of the past, as the mega-restaurant is set to open on May 3.A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will mark the first White Castle opening in the state of Florida since the 1960s. The operators shared that the location at the Village at O-Town West will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days per week. They have plans to eventually become a 24-hour burger outlet in the future, but have set no timetable.The mammoth shrine to miniscule burgers knows that Orlando residents want their burgers maybe a little too much. So a maximum order limit of 60 burgers has been set.