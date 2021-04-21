Surprise art happening 'Walk On By' will see impromptu performances and art around Orlando early Wednesday morning

click image
Todd Luffa has already performed in New Zealand
Nine years ago, seemingly spontaneous performances and art installations popped up round the downtown Orlando area seemingly at random at the crack of dawn on an also random weekday. And before many of us would even be up and out of bed, most of it was already long gone. That early-morning happening, the brainchild of Orlando arts curator Pat Greene, was dubbed Walk On By, and this morning it's happening again.
But herein lies the rub: By the time you get up and start your morning scroll, much of the action may already be over.
This year's Walk On By Again has expanded its reach on a global scale, with artists setting up impromptu outposts in their respective cities — from Brooklyn to Vienna — at their respective cracks of dawn to do their respective things.
Some performances are already finished, you can scope out Todd Luffa from New Zealand's performance already immortalized on the Walk On By
instagram page. Hopefully someone will record Hanover, Germany's WOB ambassador Tom Smith's performance, we're very partial to the work of that Southern gent-turned-expatriate-noise-legend. Regular documentation is promised via that IG
account.
"On your way to work, you might see a sculpture, installation or mural, or a performance by a church choir or some schoolkids," explained Greene in a press statement. "You might … think, 'What the hell is going on?' Or you may be texting, eating breakfast or doing something that distracts you, and not see anything.”
As for Orlando, details and itineraries are hush-hush — it's a surprise art show, after all — but we have it on good authority that some Obliterati alumni will be throwing down in front of the Nook on Robinson for a bit, with other art and artists strategically placed nearby.
If you happen to be on your morning commute and/or coffee run on Virginia Avenue around Kiwi Camera or Lure, you might catch some art actions too. And students at Howard Middle School made 1.000 paper mushrooms for the occasion that will be arrayed in front of the school.
It's all starting at 8:30 a.m. and, again, we're unsure for how long. But if you see some out-of-the-ordinary art and/or artists this morning, linger for a few moments before you — ahem — walk on by. You likely won't see it again.
