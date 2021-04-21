VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implies Derek Chauvin was convicted because jury feared 'what a mob may do'

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GOVERNOR'S PRESS OFFICE
  • photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was blatant and obvious enough that it sent half the country into the streets for months at a time. A bystander captured footage of Chauvin kneeling Floyd's neck until he was dead. A jury, faced with this video, voted to convict Chauvin of murder. But Florida governor Ron DeSantis doesn't believe they were acting on what their own eyes showed them.

During an appearance on Fox News' Ingraham Angle, DeSantis suggested to the host that jurors were afraid of the outcome should they not convict Chauvin. (To which we say "good." Fear of nationwide unrest is apparently what it takes to convict one murderous cop. That's an impossibly high bar to clear, but Chauvin taking a man's life on camera was obvious enough to sail over it.) DeSantis worried that jurors might be too rattled to carry on the long-standing practice of letting police do whatever the hell they want.




“That’s really, really troubling, Laura, because if that’s what a lot of people think, and I don’t know what happened with this verdict, but if that’s something that can potentially happen, where you basically have justice made meted out because the jury is scared of what a mob may do," he said.

Related Polk County Sheriff tells new Florida residents to avoid voting 'the stupid way you did up north'
Polk County Sheriff tells new Florida residents to avoid voting 'the stupid way you did up north'
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

DeSantis is a big-time advocate for consequence-free state violence. He just passed his pet project bill that makes it a felony to be caught at a protest police deem a riot. The supposed small gov conservative bragged to Ingraham about the way the bill supercedes local control of the police force, essentially making it against the law to defund problem departments.

A day after signing a bill that stripped Floridians of their First Amendment rights, with a threat of over a decade in prison for those ruled out of line, DeSantis called the potential for violence "completely antithetical to the rule of law."

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes anti-protest law (and it's a felony to get sufficiently mad about it)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes anti-protest law (and it's a felony to get sufficiently mad about it)
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

Lake County rep Anthony Sabatini clearly shares this viewpoint. After the verdict was read, he tweeted out  "mob justice." That seems like a weird way to characterize being tried by a jury, especially when held up to the execution without trial that Chauvin carried out. 


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Polk County Sheriff tells new Florida residents to avoid voting 'the stupid way you did up north' Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $1 billion sales tax hike on consumers to save businesses' pocketbooks Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes anti-protest law (and it's a felony to get sufficiently mad about it) Read More

  4. OK, 'donkeys,' Gordon Ramsay Fish + Chips is confirmed to open this August in Orlando's Icon Park Read More

  5. Watch: Malfunctioning plane from Cocoa Beach Air Show makes crash landing in ocean Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation