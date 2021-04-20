Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns in May

click image
The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is returning for its 62nd year in May. The festival will span over three days, from May 14 to 16.
The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is returning to the Central Park area for its 62nd year in May.
The festival, which features national and international artists, is one of the nation's oldest juried art shows, according to the festival's
website. Hundreds of artists apply from across the globe, but only 225 will present their works under different categories — clay, digital art, jewelry, painting, and more — and compete for 63 different cash prizes.
A list of this year's artists
and the categories they will be competing in is available on the site.
The show was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. WPSAF announced
in late January their plans to return this year, but in May instead of March, due to continued pandemic concerns.
Instead, WPSAF held a two-week-long virtual festival in March where artists showcased their work
on the festival's Facebook page.
This year's festival will take place in the Central Park and Park Avenue area, as usual, and several streets surrounding the area will be closed as well, according to a road closure notice from the City of Winter Park.
The following streets will be closed throughout the festival: Garfield Avenue; Lincoln and West Melbourne Avenues, from Center Street to South Park Avenue; Morse Boulevard, from South Knowles to South New York Avenues; New England Avenue, from West Park Avenue to Center Street; Park Avenue, from West Canton to Lyman Avenues.
According to the road closure notice, any restaurants or businesses in the listed closure areas that want to set up outdoor services during the festival, must apply to do so
by May 12. Retail businesses are allowed one table without an application, but must apply to have more than one.
For those interested in attending, the festival takes place May 14 to 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first two days, and closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
No pets, skateboards, bicycles or motorized scooters are allowed at the festival, and visitors are still required to wear face coverings and social distance when possible.