VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The Gist

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns in May

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM

click image The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is returning for its 62nd year in May. The festival will span over three days, from May 14 to 16. - PHOTO VIA WINTER PARK SIDEWALK ART FESTIVAL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival/Instagram
  • The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is returning for its 62nd year in May. The festival will span over three days, from May 14 to 16.

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is returning to the Central Park area for its 62nd year in May.

The festival, which features national and international artists, is one of the nation's oldest juried art shows, according to the festival's website. Hundreds of artists apply from across the globe, but only 225 will present their works under different categories — clay, digital art, jewelry, painting, and more — and compete for 63 different cash prizes.



A list of this year's artists and the categories they will be competing in is available on the site.

The show was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. WPSAF announced in late January their plans to return this year, but in May instead of March, due to continued pandemic concerns.

Instead, WPSAF held a two-week-long virtual festival in March where artists showcased their work on the festival's Facebook page.

This year's festival will take place in the Central Park and Park Avenue area, as usual, and several streets surrounding the area will be closed as well, according to a road closure notice from the City of Winter Park.

The following streets will be closed throughout the festival: Garfield Avenue; Lincoln and West Melbourne Avenues, from Center Street to South Park Avenue; Morse Boulevard, from South Knowles to South New York Avenues; New England Avenue, from West Park Avenue to Center Street; Park Avenue, from West Canton to Lyman Avenues.

According to the road closure notice, any restaurants or businesses in the listed closure areas that want to set up outdoor services during the festival, must apply to do so by May 12. Retail businesses are allowed one table without an application, but must apply to have more than one.

For those interested in attending, the festival takes place May 14 to 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first two days, and closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

No pets, skateboards, bicycles or motorized scooters are allowed at the festival, and visitors are still required to wear face coverings and social distance when possible. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes anti-protest law (and it's a felony to get sufficiently mad about it) Read More

  2. Watch: Malfunctioning plane from Cocoa Beach Air Show makes crash landing in ocean Read More

  3. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $1 billion sales tax hike on consumers to save businesses' pocketbooks Read More

  4. Florida House passes anti-transgender bill that would allow for genital examinations of high school athletes Read More

  5. Soseki chef and founding partner Denni Cha has left the Winter Park hot spot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation